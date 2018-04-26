Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lorry overturned on the M62 covering the motorway with bottles of Coca Cola and closing the eastbound carriageway.

The accident happened on the motorway at junction 28, near Tingley, at around 11am.

The carriageway remained closed until approximately 2.15pm after the lorry and its cargo, which also included bottles of Schweppes lemonade, was cleared from the road.

Nobody was injured in the accident which caused tailbacks past the M1 junction to Lofthouse.

Police closed slip roads between the M1 and the M62 eastbound to avoid further congestion spilling onto the M1.

The accident followed a series of accidents and mishaps on the M62 on Thursday.

RECAP: M62 closed after lorry overturns spilling pop bottles

A lorry overturned on the westbound carriageway at junction 28, at around 6.30am. The lorry spilled its load leading to an earlier closure of the M62.

A man suffered minor injuries in the accident and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

A broken down lorry on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 26 (Chain Bar) and 27 (Birstall) led to the closure of two lanes, causing long delays for motorists in the morning.

And another accident took place on the M62 westbound between junctions 28 and 29 causing the closure on one lane.