There's stationary traffic due to accident on the M62.
Inrix, a travel partner, reports that four lorries and three cars are involved.
All traffic is currently being temporarily held on M62 Eastbound between J29 and J30 after the incident at 2.33pm and delays are predicted until 5pm.
West Yorkshire Police is urging people to avoid the area if possible due to the delays that are expected.
This is a live, breaking news story and we'll bring you updates as and when we get them.
If you see something you'd like us to report email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet us @examiner
Key Events
Scene of the crash
Latest photo shows the scene of the M62 crash
Tapped traffic being released
Highways England say:
“ The M62 J29 - J30 eastbound Leeds remains closed due to a collision.
Traffic that is currently “trapped” between J29 and the scene is being released via the outside lane.
Please be patient and follow instructions as emergency services are still working at the scene.”
What we know so far
- M62 is closed between J29 M1 (Lofthouse) and J30 A642 (Rothwell)
- Accident involving four lorries and three vehicles
- Congestion on M62 to J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome).
- Delays now expected until 6pm tonight
- Heavy traffic trapped in between junctions
- Drivers told to avoid M62 until lanes re-open.
Statement from Yorkshire Ambulance Service
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said:
“We received a call at 14.19 to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision.
We sent two rapid response vehicles and one ambulance to the scene.
Crews are still on the scene so at the moment so there are currently no further updates.”
Map showing delays
The red on the map shows the areas where the delays are most severe.
Fire service on the scene
The fire service are on the scene of the M62 crash.
Photo from scene
This image shows the scene of the accident involving lorries. You can see one, possibly from the middle lane, has collided with another in lane one.
Then there are other vehicles which have collided from behind.
Diversion already in place
A diversion away from the accident scene is via a hollow square and involves the the M1 to J44, A639, and A642 back to J30.
Four lorries and three cars involved
Inrix, our travel partner, is saying that there are four lorries and three cars involved in the accident between J29 M1 (Lofthouse) and J30 A642 (Rothwell).
They say there is a large amount of trapped traffic within the closure.
Emergency services on the scene
Highways England say:
“M62 J29 - J30 eastbound is closed due to a multiple vehicle collision.
“All emergency services are en-route to the scene.
“Please seek an alternative route and allow extra time for your journey this afternoon.”
Police urge people to avoid M62 eastbound
West Yorkshire Police are urging people to avoid this part of the M62
Delays until 5pm
Highways say delays are expected until 5pm
Incident on the M62
There’s stationary traffic due to all traffic being temporarily held and multi-vehicle accident on M62 Eastbound between J29 M1 (Lofthouse) and J30 A642 (Rothwell).