There's stationary traffic due to accident on the M62.

Inrix, a travel partner, reports that four lorries and three cars are involved.

All traffic is currently being temporarily held on M62 Eastbound between J29 and J30 after the incident at 2.33pm and delays are predicted until 5pm.

West Yorkshire Police is urging people to avoid the area if possible due to the delays that are expected.

This is a live, breaking news story and we'll bring you updates as and when we get them.

