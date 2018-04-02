The M62 westbound at Junction 26 has been closed after a serious crash over night.

Due to a vehicle driving the wrong way, a serious accident has occurred and the road has been closed to facilitate investigation work.

Trapped traffic has been released. The road is likely to remain closed throughout morning rush hour.

M62 Westbound closed due to accident investigation work and recovery work between J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).

A diversion is via Junction 27, the A62 northbound and then the A650 westbound. Turn left at the junction with the A58 to head westbound then re-join the M62 at J26