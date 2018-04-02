The M62 westbound at Junction 26 has been closed after a serious crash over night.
Due to a vehicle driving the wrong way, a serious accident has occurred and the road has been closed to facilitate investigation work.
Trapped traffic has been released. The road is likely to remain closed throughout morning rush hour.
M62 Westbound closed due to accident investigation work and recovery work between J27 M621 / A650 / A62 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).
A diversion is via Junction 27, the A62 northbound and then the A650 westbound. Turn left at the junction with the A58 to head westbound then re-join the M62 at J26
Key Events
2 people killed
We understand that 2 people have been killed on the M26 this morning.
It follows a crash on the M62 this morning near Bradford.
Police say a car was traveling the wrong way on the westbound carriageway. The road remains closed between Junction 27 and Junction 26.
Avoid the M62, police say
Due to the serious nature of the incident drivers are told to avoid the M62:
M62 closed
Just before 3am a car drove the wrong way down the M62, causing a serious crash.
The motorway is closed westbound so police can carry out investigation work.
It happened between J27 and J26.
We’re told: “Due to a vehicle driving the wrong way, a serious accident has occurred and the road has been closed to facilitate investigation work. Trapped traffic has been released. The road is likely to remain closed throughout morning rush hour.”