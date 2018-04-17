Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A judge has agreed to put back the trial of a 28-year-old man who was charged with a series of offences following a street disturbance in Rastrick.

Aron Barton was arrested following an incident in St John Street on August 13 last year in which a man was said to have suffered a “slash wound”.

At a crown court hearing in September Barton pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and threatening another person with a crossbow and a machete during the incident.

Barton, previously of Bolton Road, Bradford, had also denied charges of affray and common assault and his trial should have started at Bradford Crown Court yesterday (MON).

But before a jury was sworn in Judge Colin Burn was told that the case was not ready to go ahead as a trial.

Prosecutor Louise Reevell told the judge about further police inquiries into the disturbance that afternoon and confirmed that the police were waiting for a response from the Crown Prosecution Service.

She conceded that the defence would need time to consider further material produced by the police inquiry.

Judge Burn said the case was not ready for trial and he fixed another pre-trial hearing for May 15.

Barton’s trial was expected to last more than five days and after discussions between counsel and the judge that a new date was fixed for October 15.

Barton was granted bail until the hearing next month but he must abide by conditions which include a night-time electronically-monitored curfew at an new address in Bradford and a prohibition on entering either Wyke or Brighouse.