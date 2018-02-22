Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who robbed a Huddersfield petrol station with a ‘machete-style’ knife owed drug debts, a court heard.

Liam Cartwright was jailed for three years yesterday (Wednesday) after robbing a petrol station and trying to rob another one in the same day.

The 21-year-old owed drug dealers money for his cocaine habit, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Simon Waley, prosecuting, said that at around 4.20pm on January 10 the defendant pointed an eight to ten inch knife at staff in the Co-op petrol station on Halifax Road in Birchencliffe and demanded that they open the till.

He leaned right over and climbed onto the counter in a bid to open the till himself.

Staff managed to press a silent alarm and an internal bell and the defendant left.

Then at 5.58pm Cartwright went into the Texaco on Penistone Road in Waterloo and again threatened staff with a knife, but this time he was successful, stealing £200 from the till’s float.

Mr Waley added: “The knife was described variously by members of staff but certainly lengthy was their impression - machete-style.”

Cartwright, who has one previous conviction for possession of cannabis, left his fingerprints at both scenes. Police searched his home and found a knife matching the description.

Last week, he pleaded guilty to one robbery, one attempted robbery and two counts of having an article with a blade or a point in a public place.

John Batchelor, defending, said: “His grandmother has serious dementia and suffers in a home.

“For many years, she was his carer.

“It was the loss of that home that led to a downward spiral.”

A probation officer said that after his grandmother was put into a home, Cartwright moved in with his mother but that did not work out so he moved in with his father in Middleton Park Crescent in the Middelton area of Leeds and that is where a lot of the problems started.

She added that he started using cocaine and got scared when drug dealers were threatening him and his family, but he has now moved in with his aunt in Bradford and is doing much better.

Jailing Cartwright, of Middleton Park Crescent in the Middleton area of Leeds, for three years, of which he will have to serve half before being eligible for release, Recorder Simon Kealey QC said: “It does seem strange that you got to the age of 21 without doing anything remotely similar then you plunged into this behaviour without any real explanation.”

He added that he understood Cartwright had been affected by a difficult home life and drug use.

Cartwright, who wore a blue Kenzo jumper over a white shirt and denim jeans in the dock, showed no emotion as he was sent down.