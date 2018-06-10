The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Magic Rock Brewery does it again!

It was long lazy day at its sellout Seshfest International Craft Beer fest in Birkby yesterday.

The sun shone and the beer flowed from more than 30 breweries as 600 ale lovers flooded in from noon.

Head brewer Stuart Ross and festival organiser Duncan Sime said they were delighted with the turnout.

Duncan said: “It’s a measure of our appeal that the festival that we were sold out in 19 minutes though I had hoped for 10!

“We could have sold another 400 tickets but there it is.”

Actor Robert Angell, of East Morton, Bingley, said: “Magic Rock is magic!

“There is an eclectic mix of people which you don’t not normally see at your usual ale festival. The anecdotes are flying and it’s been great to see my old beer-drinking chum, Bradford writer Michael O’Brien.”

Mr O’Brien said: “It’s been a great day and It’s not over yet. You couldn’t have wished for a more enjoyable day.

“The beer has been great and the company if anything, even better.

“Sunshine, great anecdotes, top-notch beers and delicious food. What’s not to like?”