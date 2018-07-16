Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A magistrate convicted of “misusing” a disability parking badge has been removed from office.

Margot Conyers, who heard cases in West and North Yorkshire, was removed from her job following an investigation by the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office.

The JCIO said Miss Conyers’ actions were “incompatible with holding judicial office.”

A spokesman from the JCIO said: “The Lord Chancellor and the Lord Chief Justice have removed Miss Margot Conyers JP, of the North and West Yorkshire Local Justice Area, from the magistracy after she was convicted of misusing a disability parking badge.

“The Lord Chancellor and the Lord Chief Justice found that Miss Conyers’ actions were incompatible with holding judicial office.”

No further details of the case have been released.