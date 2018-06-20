Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A main road in Flockton is to be closed for up to four weeks to repair collapsing drains.

Kirklees Council are closing Barnsley Road, Flockton , from Monday July 30 after an investigation revealed the drains were badly cracked and starting to collapse.

The road will be closed between Haigh Lane and Doctor Lane. A diversion will be in place directing local traffic past the Black Bull and through Netherton and Horbury Bridge.

A spokeswoman said the damage was not currently affecting the road surface but it was expected to worsen, meaning it was essential to do the work now.

She said: “The council is working with Persimmon Homes, who are building homes close by, to make sure they complete all their highway works whilst the road is closed. This will include gas, communications, site entrance works and drainage works among others.

“The council will also take the opportunity to do other works close by, including work on road sensors that control the traffic lights in the centre of Flockton to make sure they work as well as possible, street lighting improvements and carry out road gully cleaning.”

“The nature of the work means that the council have to fully close the road to ensure the work can be carried out safely, and the council are doing everything possible to reduce the amount of time the road is closed.

“The council know that closing the road to carry out these repairs will be disruptive, which is why it has been scheduled for the school holidays and has arranged for other works to be done at the same time.”

Work will take place from 8am to 8pm with manned closures being in place 24 hours a day, including weekends.

Shops and pubs will remain open and there will be escorted access to properties within the closure.

HGVs diversion route

There will be a separate diversion route for HGVs – from Bretton roundabout they will travel via A636 Denby Dale Road, A636 Wakefield Road, A635 Barnsley Road, A629 Lane Head Road, A629 Abbey Road South, A629 Abbey Road North, A629 Penistone Road, A629 Dogley Lane, A629 Penistone Road, A624 Wakefield Road, A637 Barnsley Road.