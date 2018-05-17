Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Major changes to train services come into force from Sunday.

May 20 is the date fast trains from Huddersfield will go into Manchester Victoria while slower trains use Manchester Piccadilly.

And the direct link to London, via Wakefield, will be made harder as the Huddersfield to Wakefield service will operate to Kirkgate only rather than Westgate which provided an easier link to the capital.

Passengers will also face an increase in ticket prices to Manchester - Anytime Return tickets are going up by 40p. Ticket prices for journeys to/from Huddersfield within West Yorkshire (including Leeds and Dewsbury) will not change.

Passengers are urged to check timetable changes and here’s an overview of what’s happening on each line:

Huddersfield Line: TransPennine and Northern services

• Significant changes to all stations along this route which serves Leeds – Huddersfield – Manchester - Liverpool.

• Northern no longer providing the local stations service between Leeds and Huddersfield, and Huddersfield and Manchester Victoria.

• TransPennine Express (TPE) will now operate six trains an hour between Leeds and Manchester.

• The hourly Hull-Manchester service will stop at Batley (Monday to Saturdays) and Slaithwaite (every day).

• Leeds – Manchester Piccadilly service will be introduced stopping at most stops along the route taking over an hour.

• All Liverpool Lime Street services will operate via Manchester Victoria and no longer serve Manchester Piccadilly, Manchester Oxford Road, Birchwood, Warrington Central or Liverpool South Parkway.

• All Manchester Airport services between Huddersfield and Manchester Piccadilly be diverted to serve Manchester Victoria and Manchester Oxford Road.

• The Leeds to Manchester Victoria via Brighouse service, continues to operate Monday to Saturday, but is extended to Southport via Wigan Wallgate from Manchester Victoria

Huddersfield – Wakefield line:

• Services will now operate between Huddersfield and Wakefield Kirkgate only.

Calder Valley Line:

• Significant changes to times and service patterns at all stations along this route, which include Leeds – Bradford – Halifax – Manchester - Preston.

• The York - Preston services now operates to Huddersfield via Bradford Interchange with earlier services between Bradford Interchange and Huddersfield.

• Selby - Huddersfield services now operates to Manchester Victoria.

• Manchester Oxford Road off-peak services are temporarily withdrawn until December 2018.

• A new Leeds – Preston service is introduced, replacing the York – Preston service but now stop at Sowerby Bridge at all times. Blackpool North will only be served at weekends.

• The Leeds to Manchester Victoria via Brighouse service, continues to operate Monday to Saturday, but is extended to Southport via Wigan Wallgate.

York and Selby Lines:

• Significant changes to times and service at all stations along this route which includes Leeds – York - Selby.

• York – Preston now operates to Huddersfield via Bradford Interchange.

• Selby – Huddersfield now operates to Manchester Victoria via Bradford Interchange.

• New Sunday local Northern stopping service is introduced between Leeds and Selby.