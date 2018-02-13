Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers on the M62 westbound faced major delays this evening after a vehicle breakdown was followed soon after by a three-car crash.

Both incidents happened on the stretch of motorway between junctions 28 at Tingley and 27 at Gildersome, affecting traffic travelling towards Leeds and Huddersfield.

The breakdown, which occurred shortly before 6pm led to queuing traffic after one lane was closed.

Two lanes were closed on a nearby stretch of the motorway following the collision involving a number of vehicles, which happened shortly after 6pm.

There were no injuries.

Traffic moved very slowly as emergency services were on the scene for more than three hours tackling both incidents before the motorway was declared clear and traffic began to ease at about 9.15pm.

A spokesperson for Highways England said the crash happened on the SMART motorway section.

The incident resulted in two lanes out four being closed.

Recovery trucks arrived on the scene shortly before 8pm.