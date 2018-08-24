Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The housing and retail plans for the former St Luke’s Hospital site in Huddersfield look set to change.

It is almost eight years since the NHS facility at Crosland Moor was mothballed and services moved elsewhere.

After the site was demolished, a £16m development featuring 200 homes, a restaurant, a petrol station and shops, was given the go-ahead in 2015.

No construction has ever begun and in July it was revealed the site had been re-advertised for sale.

The Examiner understands it is currently under offer by a major housing developer, who is looking to increase the amount of homes on the plot.

Documents published by Kirklees Council ahead of ‘pre-application inquiry’ meeting for councillors, say the commercial element of the site is set to be re-configured or downsized.

While a report for councillors suggests they are to be significantly reduced, a source said they would be retained.

The report confirms the new applicant wants to increase the level of housing to 226 dwellings by omitting the retail unit, petrol station and restaurant from the revised plan.

It is thought a smaller commercial scheme will be applied for separately in a different part of the site at a later date.

The report also reveals the new applicant is looking to re-negotiate the circa £1m in financial infrastructure contributions to Kirklees Council.

It says they expect to pay a much “reduced levels of contributions” and would not include any low cost ‘affordable housing’ in the project – which is normally mandatory for new housing schemes.

The new design is also set to reduce the number of access points to the housing estate – dropping plans for an entry off Nabcroft Road in favour of Blackmoorfoot Road.

Drawings have not yet been revealed but councillor members of the Strategic Planning Committee are likely to be shown artists impressions at the meeting on Thursday, August 30.

St Luke’s Hospital was Huddersfield’s psychiatric and mental health unit.

St Luke’s House, the main Victorian building on the site, was originally founded as Crosland Moor workhouse, in 1872.

It was built at a time of modernisation amid overcrowding at Birkby and Kirkheaton workhouses.

In 1869 the Huddersfield Examiner reported the new site, which also included a hospital and school, was nearing completion and had been built at a cost of £24,000.

The hospital buildings were designed to take advantage of the ‘healing powers of the sun’s beams’ by being aligned to the east.

A building to house ‘travelling vagrants’ was erected on the site in 1906.

Larger hospital premises were built between 1916 and 1932 and the site switched from being an ‘institution’ to a hospital in 1928, operating under the new name St Luke’s.

The final major alterations came in the 1960s and early 70s when the much of the site was demolished ahead of a revamp to include out-patient facilities, a 100-bed psychiatric ward, radiography units and laboratories.

Attempts to list St Luke’s House in 1995 and 2009 both failed.

A reconfiguration of mental health services during the early 2000s saw it become redundant.

The premises are owned by Pennine Property Partnership, a joint venture between developer Henry Boot and the Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation NHS Trust so any sale would provide a cash injection to the cash strapped hospital trust.