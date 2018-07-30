Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major housing firm’s plans for the Holme Valley are dead in the water after its planning appeal was knocked back.

Miller Homes has been trying to gain permission to build homes on land between Honley and Brockholes for more than two years.

It made multiple attempts to get the green light from Kirklees Council to develop a large plot of rural land off Woodhead Road, close to the junction with Smithy Place Lane.

The council twice refused to give the go-ahead – first for 116 homes in 2016 and then a revised 62 home plan last December – on the basis that access to the proposed estate would cause problems on the busy A-road between Huddersfield and Holmfirth.

The sticking point was the need for a new junction.

Kirklees Council officials deemed the planned junction into the new homes was dangerous while the housing giant argued that their experts had judged it was okay.

Steve Sampson, Kirklees Council’s lead highways engineer, admitted there was a “difference of opinion” between the council’s experts and Miller Homes’ advisors.

Highways said it thought a simple T-junction was dangerous and that traffic lights would cause other problems with traffic flow.

After the latest snub Miller Homes lodged an official appeal with the Planning Inspectorate.

But seven months on, an inspector has agreed with Kirklees that the roads situation is too dangerous.

Planning inspector Matthew Birkenshaw said he concurred that the junction would be slightly concealed and there was a risk of “shunt accidents” between cars waiting to turn right and cars coming round the long sweeping bend from the Holmfirth direction.

He commented: “Critically, the proposed access would also be at the end of a sweeping bend on a downhill section of Woodhead Road where speeds have been recorded in excess of 40mph.

“In the location proposed it would fail to achieve the recommended forward stopping sight distance for northbound traffic of 120m.

“Based on observations at my site visit, drivers leaving the bend and coming out of the tree canopy onto a straight, downhill section of the A6024 would not expect to find stationary vehicles in the road.

“Traffic braking or waiting to turn right into the appeal site would directly increase the risk of shunt accidents occurring.”

The inspector noted 13 collisions had occurred along the Woodhead Road in recent years, involving vehicles turning onto minor side roads.

He added: “The evidence therefore clearly identifies safety issues associated with this stretch of road.

“Given the number of collisions that have taken place, the traffic associated with the proposal and the likelihood of right-turning vehicles having to stop in the road, I consider that the design and layout of the access would prejudice highway safety.”

Miller Homes said the plan would have created 93 full-time equivalent jobs during construction and boosted the economy to the tune of £14m.

The council was also set to receive a £445,000 New Homes Bonus along with tens of thousands in payments to improve the local infrastructure.