Two men have each been sentenced to 14 years in jail for playing leading roles in a "major league" drugs operation based at a house in Bradford.

A painstaking police surveillance operation led to the arrest of Khawer Maqsood, 32, and 29-year-old Fateh Laher in March this year and when officers searched their Mitsubishi vehicle they recovered two large blocks amounting to almost a kilogram of high-purity imported cocaine.

Bradford Crown Court heard yesterday that two mobile phones were also seized, but they turned out to be highly encrypted and the investigating officers could not access them because the duo refused to reveal their pass codes for the devices.

The police inquiry led to a raid on the home of Maqsood's brother Shahid, 34, and inside the large five-bedroom house on Curzon Road officers found another 12 kilograms of high purity cocaine, more than £15,000 in bundled up banknotes and even a plugged in commercial cash-counting machine in the living room.

The house also contained large quantities of "cutting agents" and discarded packaging indicated that other drugs had already passed through the "safe house" onto the streets.

Prosecutor Kitty Colley told the court that neither Khawer Maqsood nor Laher had any legitimate income, but inquiries revealed that they had made trips to places such as Marrakech and Dubai in 2017.

Khawer Maqsood, Byron Street, Bradford, and Fateh Laher, of Deighton Lane, Batley , each pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to supply cocaine and they also admitted a similar conspiracy charge relating to the supply of heroin in July 2017.

Each of them was jailed for 14 years after Judge Colin Burn described their activities as "a major league operation" which would have brought misery to thousands of drug users.

He said the house on Curzon Road was "riddled" with cocaine when the police searched it earlier this year.

Mohammed Laher, 26, of Leeds Old Road, Bradford, was jailed for five years and four months after he admitted involvement in the heroin conspiracy last July and Shahid Maqsood, who pleaded guilty to permitting his premises to be used for the possession of cocaine with intent to supply it, was given a 21-month prison sentence, suspended for two years and ordered to do 300 hours unpaid work for the community.