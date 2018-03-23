Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scheme to reduce congestion on the M621 in Leeds has taken a major step forward - but work on the £55m plan is unlikely to begin until 2020.

Highways England considered three options following a six-week consultation period on plans for junction improvements between junction 1 (Leeds West/Ring Road) and junction 7 (Stourton/A639).

Today it was announced that option C had been chosen which, although not the most popular public option, was considered to be the best value for money.

Several junctions will see changes which will increase capacity, reduce congestion and improve road safety on the M621, which runs from junction 27 of the M62 to junction 43 of the M1 and is a vital link between Leeds city centre and the surrounding road network.

One of the major pinch points, junction 2 by Elland Road, will see a lane added to the roundabout to increase capacity at the junction. And the clockwise junction 2a (Beeston/Holbeck) will be closed.

The work, which is due to be completed in 2022, will also see the creation of additional lanes along the route.

The anti-clockwise carriageway at junction 3 (City Centre/Beeston/Holbeck) will also be widened from one to two lanes and the way the lanes merge at junction 3 will also be changed to give priority to traffic on the main carriageway.

Highways England project manager Sarah Kearns said: “This is an exciting scheme and we look forward to moving this project to the next stage and improving the road for drivers heading into and out of Leeds.

“The option we have chosen to take forward will work well alongside the other transport and infrastructure projects taking place around the city.”

Highways England is currently carrying out improvements between junction 3 and junction 6 on the M621 until May 2018 as part of work which needs to take place before we begin work on this major scheme.

The works include the installation of central reserve concrete barrier for safety reasons and renewal of verge barriers and drainages.