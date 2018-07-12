Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Major construction work will ease congestion on the M62 at peak times – but it will not be completed until Spring 2019.

The exit slip roads on the westbound carriageway at junction 27 – which lead on to the Gelderd Road roundabout at Birstall – will be widened from two to three lanes.

The exit slip roads of the M621, which lead to the same roundabout, will also be widened to three lanes.

The work, which will commence on Monday July 23, is designed to improve traffic flow into Birstall and the surrounding retail and business parks near IKEA and the Showcase Cinema.

Highways England project manager Esref Ulas said: “We have identified problems during peak times – affecting drivers travelling on the M62 motorway near Leeds. This scheme will address those concerns and reduce congestion on this vital route.

“We are working hard to minimise disruption but drivers should allow extra time for their journeys.”

During the first phase of work the slip roads on both motorways will be reduced to one lane and speed limits will be reduced from 70mph to 50mph.

Some road closures will be put in place overnight but these will be signed in advance.