A man has urged fellow students to be vigilant after possessions worth more than £2,000 were taken from his room in a burglary.

Conor Borrett was revising at Huddersfield University library when someone broke into his shared house on Bath Street, just off St John’s Road, on Monday.

They stole items including an £800 custom-built DinoPC grey laptop, white PlayStation 4 and games, an iPhone 5C, a Nintendo Switch with games along with various accessories.

Conor, 22, said the break-in happened between 11.30am and 5pm.

“I was at the university library revising for my last exam so luckily no course work was lost and we think they got through the window.

“It was closed when I left for uni and wide open when I came back.”

He is urging other students to be vigilant.

“I would say make sure not to keep valuables in sight of windows or all grouped up together and to keep all boxes for them so serial numbers can be provided.”

He says students should also consider taking out their own contents insurance to cover gadgets and electronics, or to check to see if they are covered on their parents’ insurance.

“I believe my mother’s insurance will cover the lost items but I am not 100 per cent sure.”

Conor, a second year student of mechanical engineering, said he believed the thief had got in through a window although it didn’t appeared to be damaged.

His was the only room from which items were taken.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were seeking witnesses to the burglary.

“The incident happened between 11.30am and 5pm when person or persons unknown entered the property and then made off with a substantial amount of electronic items including a laptop computer and PlayStation games console.

“Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13180246379.”

Det Insp Mark Catney of Kirklees CID said: “I would like to appeal to residents to make life as difficult as possible for potential burglars.

“By locking your doors and windows, even when you are in, you make it much more difficult for those looking to steal your goods.

“Also, if you go out, make it appear as though you are in the property by, for example, leaving a light on.”