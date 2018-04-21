Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It looks like the British weather is set to do its ‘usual’ thing this weekend.

After three days of sunny weather the chances of Huddersfield being hit by a downpour or even a thunderstorm today are gathering pace.

The advice is make the most of the great weather while you can today - especially if you’re planning to mow the lawn - as it could all change dramatically later.

The Met Office is forecasting sun through to 3pm today with temperatures soaring as high as 19˚C (66˚F), but with a yellow warning for heavy showers later today and tomorrow.

It states: “Scattered showers this evening and at first tonight, heavy and thundery, but then clearing later. Some clear spells may then develop. Minimum temperature 10°C.

Tomorrow looks cooler with temperatures reaching 14˚C (57˚F) and after a sunny start it looks like a 50% of rain by 10am through to 1pm.

The Met Office says: “After a dry start with some sunny spells cloudy conditions will soon arrive and then outbreaks of rain will spread east. However, many places will remain dry, also rather warm. Maximum temperature 17°C.”

Huddersfield weather expert Paul Stevens said: “Next week will be cooler with rain, showers and westerly winds.”

Tomorrow’s London Marathon could be the hottest on record as the Met Office warns it will feel very warm for the runners on the capital’s streets.

When will thunderstorms hit Huddersfield? Hour by hour weather forecast

In 1996 a highest temperature of 22.7˚C (72.8˚F) was set at the annual event and it looks as though the record which was set 22 years ago could be under threat.

Following a 29.1˚C (84.3˚F) record-breaking hottest April day for 70 years on Thursday, Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said the mercury could rise up to 22˚C or 23˚C at weather stations in the capital tomorrow.