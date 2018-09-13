Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released the identity of a man who died in a road traffic collision in Kirkhamgate on Sunday.

Ali Ahmed, 21, was the front seat passenger in a silver VW Golf when it was in collision with a second parked Volkswagen Golf on Batley Road at around 9.15pm.

The VW Golf, which was travelling towards Batley , was also in collision with a Massey Ferguson tractor, before colliding with a wall.

Police said the force of the collision with the parked car had forced the first Golf onto the opposite side of the road where it collided with the tractor.

Mr Ahmed, from Thornhill Lees, was fatally injured in the collision.

The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1914 of 09/09.