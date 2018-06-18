Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are appealing for help after a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the back in a seemingly unprovoked attack.

The victim was waiting at the bus stop on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, outside the Tesco Express store, at 10.20pm on Sunday when a man approached him and stabbed him in the back.

The suspect then walked off towards the Deighton area. The victim was not seriously injured.

Police said the attacker is either a light-skinned mixed race or white man, aged in his early 20s. He was between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins tall, with dark hair and was wearing a blue hoodie.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees District CID , said: “While the victim’s injuries were thankfully not life-threatening, this offence is particularly troubling as there is no indication of an altercation or interaction of any kind between the victim and perpetrator beforehand. The victim was simply waiting for his bus after work when he has been subjected to this attack.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time of this offence who saw or heard anything that could help our ongoing investigation to please call Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180294327. Information can also be given by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website."