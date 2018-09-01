A man has died after being battered with a baseball bat in a town centre street fight.

Police have launched a murder investigation after two men starting fighting at around 10pm on Town Street in Batley on Friday night.

A 31-year-old man was left with fatal head injuries, thought to have been caused by the bat.

Detectives said a 35-year-old man from the Dewsbury area later went to hospital with stab wounds and has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is currently in police custody and being quizzed over the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Scott said: “We are not looking for anyone else in what was an isolated incident.

“Clearly, local residents will be shocked to learn that this has occurred, however, there will be an increased police presence in the area to offer community reassurance.

“Officers also remain at the scene and forensic enquiries are taking place in the immediate area.

“I would ask that anyone with information about this altercation contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Alternatively, you can speak to us online via the live chat facility available via the Force’s ‘Contact Us’ section of the website.”