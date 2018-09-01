A man has died after being battered with a baseball bat in a town centre street fight.
Police have launched a murder investigation after two men starting fighting at around 10pm on Town Street in Batley on Friday night.
A 31-year-old man was left with fatal head injuries, thought to have been caused by the bat.
Detectives said a 35-year-old man from the Dewsbury area later went to hospital with stab wounds and has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.
He is currently in police custody and being quizzed over the incident.
Detective Chief Inspector Ian Scott said: “We are not looking for anyone else in what was an isolated incident.
“Clearly, local residents will be shocked to learn that this has occurred, however, there will be an increased police presence in the area to offer community reassurance.
“Officers also remain at the scene and forensic enquiries are taking place in the immediate area.
“I would ask that anyone with information about this altercation contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Alternatively, you can speak to us online via the live chat facility available via the Force’s ‘Contact Us’ section of the website.”
Pictures from the scene
Here’s a gallery with some pictures taken from the scene this morning:
House flanked by officers
Police are expected to remain at the scene throughout the day:
WATCH: Live at the scene
Stephanie is live at the scene. See her broadcast here:
Police bring cordon forward to comb larger area
CSI are going over the area looking for evidence while police question a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder this morning:
Resident saw victim passed out in the street
A local resident, who did not want to be named, said:
After prayers, I came back home at about 10.20pm. There was an ambulance so I went over to see what was happening.
A man was unconscious on the floor and a lady standing near him but I’m not certain who she was.
The ambulance staff and police told everyone to move away.
He added:
I know the man who passed away. The family have four sons and two live together.
The family are quite good, we’ve never had any ups or downs with them and the boys are quite good as well.
A better look at the police scene on Hyrstlands Road
Resident says she is "scared to go out"
Tazeem Bi, who lives near the scene on Conway Crescent, said:
My mum lives in Dewsbury so we were coming back this way after 11pm. We saw a police car and two ambulances and loads of people on Town Street.
First we thought something had happened or someone had died.
We stopped and asked a teenager and he said a fight had happened.
It’s shocking. To be honest, I’m scared to go out.
Video from the scene
It looks like the attack occurred outside this hair salon on Hyrstlands Road. Here’s a short clip from the scene:
Reporter at the scene
This is the scene in Batley Carr this morning, where detectives have put up forensic tents. Reporter Stephanie Finnegan is at the scene:
Isolated incident
Police say that although people will be concerned, this is an isolated incident and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack