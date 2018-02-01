Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital today (Thurs) after a member of the public rang the police concerned about his safety.

Several police cars raced to the Heckmondwike Road area of Dewsbury at 4.47pm.

The man, who it is understood was unharmed, was taken to Pinderfields Hospital.

An eyewitness said: “There were four police cars and an ambulance in the car park at Harrison’s electrical in Webster Hill, Dewsbury, and a police 4x4 parked in Pinfold Hill, just off Huddersfield Road. I hope the man concerned is OK.”

“A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “There was a concern for safety and after we received a phone call from a member of the public. The man who is in his 50s was taken to hospital.”