A man has appeared in court accused of attacking his mother and damaging her car.

The alleged incident happened at the family's address in School Street, Dewsbury , on July 28.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman told Kirklees Magistrates' Court that during a row Joseph Mann pushed his mother repeatedly and then punched her partner as he intervened.

Mann pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault.

He claims that he acted in self-defence after the victim became aggressive and tried to push him out of the house.

The 24-year-old does admit criminal damage to a Ford Fiesta belonging to his mum and will be sentenced for this following the outcome of his trial.

This will take place at the Huddersfield court on November 9 and he was granted unconditional bail.