Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man punched his girlfriend and threw a penknife at her, a court heard.

Leon Knowles is also accused of hurling a shoe at the victim during a row at her Dewsbury home.

He appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link and pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault by beating.

The alleged attacks happened at his girlfriend’s home on February 25 this year.

The 25-year-old allegedly punched her repeatedly to her face and head and threw the items at her.

Following this the victim fled to a neighbour’s home and police were called, the Huddersfield court was told.

Knowles’ solicitor Mike Sisson-Pell said that he denied any wrongdoing.

He told magistrates that at the time his client was also having a relationship with his girlfriend’s cousin and she made false allegations as she was unhappy about the situation.

Magistrates told Knowles, of Craven Lane, in Gomersal, that his trial will be held on June 6.

He was remanded into custody.