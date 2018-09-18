Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man bit and punched his heavily pregnant girlfriend during a row at her home, a court heard.

Lee Varley appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Cour t in custody and pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The alleged attack happened at the victim's home in Moldgreen , on July 8.

During an argument the 34-year-old allegedly bit his girlfriend a few times and punched her in the face.

Varley was in custody after failing to show up for his original court hearing last month.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “He said he didn't come to court because the victim told him that the prosecution had been dropped.

“But Mr Varley should only not attend if told to do so by the court or his solicitor.”

His solicitor Ian Whiteley said that he'd received several texts from his client's girlfriend saying that she didn't wish to attend court to give evidence against him.

He added: “Clearly it's a matter for the prosecution to decide if they have sufficient evidence to proceed with the case.”

The roofer was told that his trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on November 26.

He was granted bail on the conditions that he resides at an address in Pickles Lane, Bradford and does not contact his girlfriend or go within 100 metres of her home.