A man attacked six police officers as they removed him from a courtroom dock, a court heard.

Karl Gomez was appearing from custody on another matter at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court when the alleged assaults happened.

Due to his behaviour in the dock on January 12 he had to be carried out of court by the male and female police officers and that’s when he allegedly lashed out at them.

The 30-year-old appeared at the Huddersfield court today via a video link from HMP Leeds.

He pleaded not guilty to six charges of assaulting a constable acting in the execution of his or her duty.

Gomez, previously of Birchencliffe, also denies an allegation of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause persons to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them.

His trial would normally be held at the Huddersfield court.

However, because of the nature of the case and the fact that witnesses include several members of court staff, magistrates agreed that it was appropriate for his hearing to take place elsewhere.

This will be held at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on August 9.

Gomez was granted technical unconditional bail as he is currently remanded on other matters.