A man attacked a woman’s car with a hammer in a row over where she parked the vehicle, a court heard.

The alleged incident happened on July 31 when the victim was sat outside a friend’s house in her car on Brook Street in Moldgreen.

Kirklees magistrates were told that Faisal Khan, who lives on the street, asked her why she was parked there and became abusive.

He then walked to his car, retrieved a crutch and came back with it, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

The 26-year-old allegedly used this to cause damage to her car and warned her: “Watch out, I’m going to get you.”

Mrs Jones told the court on Friday that Khan went back to his vehicle a second time and removed a hammer which he used to smash the windows and cause damage to the bonnet.

Khan entered no pleas to charges of Criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent committed his case to Leeds Crown Court.

Khan will first appear there on September 14 and was banned from contacting the complainant in the meantime.