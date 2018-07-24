Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man approached four schoolgirls and asked them to perform sex acts on him, a court heard.

The alleged incident happened in Dewsbury town centre on May 16.

Kirklees magistrates were told that Paul Roe walked up to the first two victims, who were aged 14 and 15.

The 25-year-old allegedly made the lewd suggestion to them and they told him to go away.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that the girls then came across another two schoolgirls, who were of a similar age, and they said Roe had made the same proposition to them.

The teenagers reported this to a shopkeeper and then told a parent and police, magistrates were told.

Mr Bozman told the Huddersfield court that as they did so Roe approached the girls again and threw a brick towards the head of one of them.

This struck her wrist and Roe was later identified after West Yorkshire Police posted his image online, magistrates heard.

All of the victims were strangers to him, Mr Bozman said.

Roe did not indicate any pleas to four charges of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on August 20.

Roe, of Maythorne Avenue in Batley , was granted bail by magistrates.

But this was appealed by the prosecution and he was remanded into custody until a crown court judge can decide whether to release him.