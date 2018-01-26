Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A judge has confirmed that a 35-year-old man accused of murdering his wife at a family home in Calderdale will stand trial in May.

Zbigniew Lasek was charged with the murder of 36-year-old mum-of-three Monika Lasek after she was found with stab wounds at a house on Solstice Way, Illingworth, last November.

Lasek was brought from custody for a hearing before the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC this morning (Fri), but the absence of a Polish interpreter meant he was not asked to formally enter his plea to the murder charge.

But barrister Simon Kealey QC, for Lasek, told the judge that his client had been assessed as fit to plead and he would be pleading not guilty to the allegation.

Mr Kealey said the likely issues at the trial would be self defence or loss of control.

The judge confirmed that the trial, which could last five days, would start on 21 May.

Lasek was remanded back into custody until his trial.