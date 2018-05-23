Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder trial jury heard how a father-of-three kissed his dying wife before trying to kill himself at their Halifax home.

Zbigniew Lasek claimed that his wife Monika had stabbed him in the thigh with a knife before they struggled in the hallway of their home in Solstice Way, Illingworth, last November.

The tearful 36-year-old said he asked his wife if she wanted to kill him.

“I don’t know whether she said I’ve had enough or I’ve had enough of you,” said Lasek.

He claimed that during the struggle over the knife he suddenly felt pain in his neck.

“What happened to the knife then?” asked his barrister Simon Kealey QC.

“I don’t know. I went mad.”

When he was asked to explain what he meant Lasek said it was the “pressure in my head” and it all went black.

“Do you know what happened next?” asked Mr Kealey.

“I lost control of my mind, of my body, of everything,” replied Lasek.

Lasek was asked what his next clear recollection was and he told the jury that he heard his wife saying kiss me.

“That woke me up,” he said.

“I said what and she said kiss me. So I kissed her I remember that.”

Lasek said he saw a lot of blood and his wife laid down in the hallway.

“Did you understand her to be dead by then?” asked Mr Kealey.

“I don’t know,” said Lasek.

“She simply didn’t say anything. I said I will soon be with you.”

Lasek then described how he had tried to find a belt to hang himself before he then stabbed himself in the neck with the knife.

He said he then grabbed some cable which he tied to the banister of the stairs in bid to hang himself.

Lasek claimed to have lost consciousness and rejected suggestions that he had been pretending to be unconscious when the emergency services arrived at the house.

The jury heard at the start of the trial at Bradford Crown Court that Mrs Lasek, 36, had wanted her husband to move out of their home after their relationship broke down last year.

Prosecutor Peter Moulson QC alleged that Lasek had told his wife: “If you don’t want to be with me you’re not going to be with anyone.”

Lasek has denied the murder charge and the trial continues.