Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court over a scam in which criminals posed as police officers to con people out of jewellery and cash.

Adnan Qureshi, 32, was before Kirklees magistrates charged with committing fraud by false representation.

At least four households in the Huddersfield and Dewsbury areas have been targeted using the same scam, involving the victims being contacted by a fake officer asking for jewellery or money as part of an ongoing investigation.

Qureshi has been charged in connection with an incident at an address in Moorside Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, on September 4.

Prosecutor Shamalia Qureshi said that he acted as part of a group where a fake police officer called the householder, claimed that her finances were under threat and said that he was sending someone round to collect her valuables.

She told magistrates that Qureshi arrived in his vehicle and collected jewellery worth £1,000 and around £3,000 of cash from the victim.

Mrs Qureshi described the crime as lucrative and having a high impact on the victims.

She told magistrates that two other men have already been sent to Leeds Crown Court over the matter and face trial there on July 2.

Magistrates sent Qureshi, of Blythe Avenue in Bradford, to the same court.

He is due to make his first appearance there on July 24 but his solicitor will contact the court to see if his case can be tied to that of his co-defendants.

Qureshi, who denies the charge, was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.