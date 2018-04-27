Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prisoner accused of spitting at a police officer refused to come out of his cell for a court hearing.

Lee Ryan, of Bishop’s Court in Berry Brow, had been due to appear before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link yesterday.

Police were called following an incident at Huddersfield Library on March 15 this year.

The 40-year-old was allegedly behaving in a disorderly manner and the officers attended.

During his arrest he allegedly spat at one of them and the incident was captured on the PC’s body worn cameras, the Huddersfield court was told.

Ryan was due at the court for the first time today to enter pleas to the charges.

However his solicitor Jonathan Slawinski explained that he had refused to leave his cell.

He was also unable to take any instructions from Ryan and so entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to charges of assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Ryan’s trial was listed to take place at the court on August 22.