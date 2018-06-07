Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Halifax man accused of stalking and possessing explosive substances with intent has chosen not to give evidence in his own defence.

But Ashkan Ebrahimi gave a strange statement from the dock at Bradford Crown Court.

He said: “I wish I could give you everything I have, all my evidence, so you could see the whole picture. Not possible for me under the circumstances.”

The prosecution closed its case against Ashkan Ebrahimi today (Thurs), but when he was asked by Judge David Hatton QC if he intended to give evidence the 30-year-old replied:”No your honour.”

Ebrahimi, who is representing himself, was given the opportunity to make a closing speech to the jury and during an address from the dock area he highlighted “inconsistencies” in some of the evidence put forward by police officers and expert witnesses.

He suggested that millions of people had weapons in their homes and he said he never used his weapons in any illegal way.

Ebrahimi is alleged to have stalked a female police officer but he said he never intended to intimidate her.

He also indicated that he had purchased some of the chemicals found at his flat as “strong bleach” to clean his home.

Judge Hatton told the jury that he would sum up the case to them on Monday before they retired to begin their deliberations..

The prosecution has alleged that father-of-one Ebrahimi gathered the various chemical substances at his flat in Oak Lane, Halifax, at a time when he was involved in stalking police officers, a district judge and a female solicitor.

Explosives expert tells jury chemicals found in Halifax house could have made over two kgs of gunpowder

At the start of his trial last month the jury heard that he was arrested by police a month after he had enrolled on a GCSE science course at Calderdale College.

Mr Enoch alleged that the ground floor flat was “the hub” of Ebrahimi’s hate campaign and as well as chemicals the property contained a collection of weapons such as crossbows, swords and guns.

Ebrahimi faces a series of charges including three allegations of stalking and possession of explosive substances with intent with intent to endanger life.

After his arrest Ebrahimi maintained he had no intention of doing anything illegal with the chemicals, many of which had been obtained through Amazon, and claimed he was simply interested in chemistry.

The trial continues.