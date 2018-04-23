Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of a violent burglary.

Jamie Kenyon, 21, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today from custody.

The alleged incident happened at an address in Turnsteads Crescent, Cleckheaton , on Saturday (April 21).

Kenyon allegedly broke in and stole an iPhone, subjecting the male occupier to violence while he was there.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

He appeared at the Huddersfield court behind a secure glass dock and was told that his case was too serious to be dealt with by magistrates.

His case was sent to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on May 22.

Kenyon, of no fixed address, was remanded into custody in the meantime.

His solicitor Jonathan Slawinski indicated that he will plead not guilty to the offence.