A man repeatedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend after finding her with another male, a court heard.

Kieron Quinn appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court over his alleged offending between April 20 and 21 this year.

He pleaded not guilty to two charges of making threats to kill and one charge of threatening to cause damage.

Prosecutor Charles MacRae said that Quinn became upset after seeing his ex in a car with another man near her Batley home.

He shouted threats to her and said he would throw a brick at the vehicle, the Huddersfield court was told.

The 24-year-old then allegedly called the victim’s mother and threatened: “I’m going to f*****g kill her.”

Mr MacRae said that when police came to arrest him he was caught on their body worn cameras making threats to his ex who he had been in a relationship with for six years.

Mr MacRae said that the comments caused distress and fear to her.

Quinn, of Lansdowne Close in Batley, was told that his trial will take place on September 24.

In the meantime he has bail conditions not to contact three named witnesses.