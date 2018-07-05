Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man grabbed an imitation firearm and pointed it at his neighbour, a court heard.

The alleged incident happened during a row between Scott Layzell and his neighbour Michael Robinson on Monday (July 2) at 11pm.

Layzell, 20, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

He is charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause another fear that unlawful violence would be used against them.

Magistrates were told that Layzell lives in Woodhall Drive, Batley , with his step-grandfather.

His home is two doors away from Mr Robinson who believed that Layzell was interfering with a car on his driveway and went outside to challenge him, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

He told the Huddersfield court that Layzell became agitated and went inside to fetch a large knife.

He discarded this outside and then went back inside to obtain an air pistol that belonged to his step-grandfather, Mr Wills said.

Magistrates were told that this was then pointed towards Mr Robinson and he believed it to be a real handgun.

They sent Layzell’s case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on August 1.