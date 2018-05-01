Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of threatening to stab his partner with a knife was arrested after being caught living with her for weeks.

Vaughan Wilks, 52, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

The alleged attack happened at the victim’s home in Birkby on January 15 this year.

Wilks is accused of threatening to stab his partner with a kitchen knife and used this to strike her, causing marks on her thighs.

He denies charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, making threats to kill and criminal damage to a phone and bed sheets.

His case was sent to Leeds Crown Court where he faces trial on December 20.

He was given bail conditions not to contact the complainant nor go to her home.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

But Wilks, of Sherwood Avenue in Bradley was arrested after ignoring these conditions.

He admitted that he had been staying at her home for the past six weeks and being in regular contact with her.

Wilks pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions.

His solicitor told magistrates that his partner had instigated some of the contact with him although this did not excuse his behaviour.

They agreed to release him on the same bail conditions as previously.

Wilks promised them: “After three days in custody I’ve realised how serious the situation is.

“I will not go anywhere near her or get in contact with her.”