A man accused of throwing a penknife at his partner during an argument has appeared in court again.

Leon Knowles was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He is accused of attacking his partner twice during a row at her Dewsbury home on February 25.

The 25-year-old allegedly punched her repeatedly to her face and hurled a penknife and a shoe at her.

He appeared at the Huddersfield court a week ago and entered not guilty to two charges of assault by beating.

Magistrates heard that he was seeing the victim’s cousin at the same time.

Knowles, of Craven Lane in Gomersal, claims that she was upset about this and made false allegations.

He was further remanded into custody as a serving prisoner and will next appear at the Huddersfield court on May 24.