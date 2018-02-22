Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of throwing stones at his ex claimed he didn’t even know the woman.

Mark Roberts allegedly followed his victim to Dewsbury Railway Station and pelted her with stones and tin cans.

On another occasion he is accused of striking her back with a stone and throwing a brick through her window.

But Roberts said that he is married and doesn’t know who the victim is.

The 33-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link.

He pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault, criminal damage and harassment.

The alleged offences occurred between December 17 and February 11 this year.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told the court that the couple were in an on/off relationship for two years but split up in November.

He later allegedly followed his ex towards Dewsbury Railway Station, throwing stones and tin cans and shouting abuse at her.

Mr Wills told magistrates that Roberts then caught up with her and hit her in the face.

On January 5 he is alleged to have shouted at her in the street again and thrown a rock or a small stone at her, striking her in the back.

Then on February 11 he allegedly went to her home, demanded his belongings back and then threw a brick through the window when his ex threw these outside.

Roberts, of Wellington Walk in Dewsbury, was told that his trial will take place on April 4.

He was remanded into custody in the meantime.