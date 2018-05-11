Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court after police raided his Batley home and found 42 cannabis plants.

Richard Kaye, 46, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of the Class B drug.

But he only accepts responsibilty for 27 of the plants discovered at the Carlinghow Lane address.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees magistrates that police executed a search of Kaye’s home on November 28 last year.

They discovered cannabis growing in both the basement and upstairs bedroom and the electrical supply had been bypassed, she said.

His solicitor Rachel Sharpe explained that he allowed someone else to use the premises.

While he accepted responsibilty for the cannabis found in the cellar, he denied having any involvement with the 15 plants found upstairs.

He also denies a charge of dishonestly abstracting electricity without authority.

Mrs Jones told magistrates that his basis of plea to cannabis production was not accepted by the CPS.

Magistrates agreed to hold a Newton trial, a form of mini-trial to decide the true facts in the case.

This will take place at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on June 14 and Kaye will be sentenced following the outcome of this.