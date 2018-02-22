Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man caught ranting in the street with a knife has admitted hurling racist abuse at his neighbours.

Abdul Sattar had, at an earlier hearing, pleaded not guilty to possession of a bladed article, a craft knife, he said he had for DIY projects.

The 59-year-old has now changed his plea to previously denied allegations of racially-aggravated threatening behaviour and criminal damage.

He said that yobbish behaviour outside his Oakes home had escalated in the last year.

Sattar was arrested after disturbing neighbours outside his home in Willwood Avenue.

He was shouting racist abuse and carrying a knife, ranting at nobody in particular.

Sattar was arrested but just a few hours after being bailed he was arrested for a similar offence, Kirklees magistrates were told.

He was witnessed trying the door handles of a neighbour’s Ford Fiesta and she later discovered scratches down it.

Police arrested him and found another craft knife in his jacket pocket.

Sattar’s solicitor explained at a previous hearing that he had been the victim of yobbish behaviour in the street.

He went outside armed with the craft knife, which he had been using to carry out DIY work at home.

Sattar appeared at the Huddersfield court via a prison video link after being remanded into custody last week.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained: “He drinks alcohol to excess and these offences were committed while he was under the influence of alcohol.

“There are concerns in relation to his mental health and he needs a mental health assessment while he is in custody.”

Magistrates adjourned Sattar’s sentencing until March 6 for this assessment to be carried out.