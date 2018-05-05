Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car driver had to be airlifted to hospital today (Sat) following a two-car collision in which the driver of the other car was also hurt.

Fire crews from Huddersfield attended following the collision between a Ford Fiesta and a Volkswagen Golf GTi at Honley Road, Farnley Tyas.

They used cutting gear to free the driver of the Fiesta, who was airlifted by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary with several suspected fractures. A passing nurse gave the man first aid.

The driver of the Golf was taken by road ambulance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with leg injuries. Both men are in their 20s.

Watch commander Jimmy Fitt, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said the call came at 2.25pm. Two appliances from Huddersfield attended along with police who diverted traffic away from the scene. A recovery vehicle later arrived to remove both vehicles, which were badly damaged.