A man climbed on top of his partner as she lay in bed and repeatedly slapped her to the face, a court heard.

The alleged attack happened at the victim’s home in Manor Road, Golcar.

On June 1 the victim woke up to hear her partner Joshua Parkin shouting from downstairs.

She went to see him and he grabbed her by the throat and slapped her in the face, prosecutor Natalie Chapman said.

She told magistrates that the victim went back to bed but he followed and climbed on top of her.

The 25-year-old then allegedly slapped her in the face seven or eight times before pinning her against the wall so that she struggled to breathe.

The victim contacted a friend who called police for her, magistrates were told.

Parkin, of Ossett Lane in Dewsbury, pleaded not guilty to assault by beating and his trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on October 5.

Body worn footage from officers who attended the scene is to be played during the hearing.

Magistrates granted special measures allowing the victim to give her evidence from behind a screen.

Parkin was bailed with conditions not to contact his partner or go within 100 metres of her address in the meantime.