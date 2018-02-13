Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of assaulting his partner has been allowed to return to her home to collect items for his furniture business.

Philip Barron faces charges of assault and criminal damage to a £200 iPhone belonging to his partner.

The alleged offences happened during a row at her home in Heckmondwike on January 11 this year.

The 38-year-old denies both offences and faces trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 10.

He was bailed with conditions that he does not return to the property but asked District Judge Michael Fanning to relax these.

Barron, of Havercroft Way in Batley, explained that furniture for his eBay business is still in the garage of her house.

He said he needs access to these items in order to sell them.

Judge Fanning told him that he may go to the property during a two hour window on Saturdays in order to move the furniture.