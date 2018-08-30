Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man, charged in connection with a shooting in Birkby last week, appeared before Kirklees Magistrates Court today.

Kyhlon Brooks appeared this afternoon charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life. The charge relates to a shooting at Peppers takeaway, St John’s Road, on the evening of August 23.

Staff inside the takeaway were shot at by a masked gunman.

There were no customers in the takeaway at the time.

The takeaway was cordoned off by police after reports of gunshots being fired at around 10.30pm.

One man suffered superficial injuries, the court heard.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident.

Brooks, 21, is also charged with violent disorder relating to a separate incident which is alleged to have taken place outside the Brooks Arms, in Dalton , on the evening of August 25.

Brooks, of Edgerton Road, Edgerton , appeared in the dock flanked by security officers.

The defendant, who was wearing a grey hooded top and tracksuit bottoms, spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Kirklees magistrates granted Brooks bail, but this was suspended pending an appeal by the Crown Prosecution Service. He will appear at Leeds Crown Court on September 27.