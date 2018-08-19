Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friday night regulars at a Holmfirth pub witnessed a terrifying scene when one man threatened another with a weapon.

Witnesses reported seeing a man pull up outside The Postcard before getting out the car and acting aggressively whilst wielding the weapon, reportedly a hammer.

West Yorkshire Police say they have arrested one man after the dramatic scenes outside the Huddersfield Road inn.

A man who was at the pub, who did not want to be named, told the Examiner: “He threatened people with a hammer.

“I was inside when it started and staff were smart enough not to let folk out during and closed immediately after.”

A spokesman for police said: “We were called at 11.12pm to reports of an incident where threats were made on Huddersfield Road.

“It would appear that someone turned up outside in a vehicle. initial reports are that someone was run over.

“They got out the vehicle with a weapon and made a threat towards an individual, then got back into the vehicle and drove off.

“No one was injured in the incident.”

The spokesman confirmed that one man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Examiner has attempted to contact the Postcard for comment.