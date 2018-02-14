Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Mirfield.

Police are investigating incidents which happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning at The Dusty Miller Pub in Dunbottle Lane and Little Acorns Day Nursery in Towngate.

A house in Parker Lane was also burgled at midday on Tuesday and police believe all three incidents are connected.

The suspects first forced entry into The Dusty Miller pub at around 2am before taking a number of mobile phones and a quantity of cash and exiting through the fire door at the back of the pub.

The break-in at Little Acorns Day Nursery was around 3.45am when a window was smashed with a brick.

But the intruders were disturbed by the alarm system and fled the scene towards the church nearby.

Little Acorn Nursery manager Kelly Lockwood said: “It’s very disappointing to find our nursery has been burgled. There was glass on the floor and we had to have the window boarded up so were forced to close the nursery for the morning.

“It caused a lot of disruption to our parents who we unfortunately had to turn away.”

A house on Parker Lane in Mirfield was burgled shortly before midday.

One of the residents was home at the time and shouted at the intruders who made off with three watches and an iPhone.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “There have been a number of burglaries in the Mirfield area over the past few days and we have arrested a man in connection with some of these incidents.

“I would like to reassure the community that we have a dedicated team of detectives who are conducting extensive enquiries including house-to-house and CCTV.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and I would like to appeal to Mirfield residents and members of the public to come forward with any information to assist with our investigation.”

Other burglaries reported recently include Flowers at 180, JB Hair Design and The Office wine bar on Saturday night.

Mirfield Tory councillor Martyn Bolt has organised a public meeting in the town to be attended by West Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson and Kirklees police commander Chief Supt Steve Cotter.

The meeting will be at the Salvation Army HQ in Huddersfield Road on March 5.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180072820.