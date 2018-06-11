The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a van collided with a group of people in Halifax has been released.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed today the 35-year-old has been released under investigation.

He was arrested after the incident on Friday night in which a van hit a group of people standing outside a pub in Dean Clough.

The people were believed to be at a funeral wake.

A second man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Four people were injured in the incident which was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

Their injuries were not life threatening.

On Friday, police said they were called at about 7.30pm after initial reports a van had run into a crowd of people.

A spokesman said when officers arrived there was lots of disorder with a large group of people in the street.

The four injured people were taken to hospital.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also in attendance as well as at least one road ambulance.