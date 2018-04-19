Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man arrested boarding a flight to Tenerife after attacking his partner has been sentenced.

Jason Goacher, of Pavilion Way in Meltham, headed to Leeds Bradford Airport after cutting off his curfew monitoring tag.

He had been on bail following a nasty assault on his partner which was overheard by a police operator when she dialled 999 and hid her phone in her bedroom.

A hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court last week was told that the attack happened at his partner’s Holmfirth home on March 15.

During a row over medical forms that she had failed to sign the 44-year-old hit her in the face, causing a cut to her lip.

He then pushed her onto the bed and grabbed her around the throat.

Following this Goacher left the bedroom, giving his partner the chance to call police and hide her mobile phone under a pillow.

This allowed the call handler to listen to her screaming and pleading as Goacher returned to attack her again.

There he struck her repeatedly and threw a glass of wine at her.

He called her a slut and threatened to slit her throat, magistrates were told.

Goacher was arrested from the house and pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Magistrates heard that the couple met in Tenerife, where Goacher was previously jailed for another assault.

He served three years nine months in custody for punching and glassing a man he found in bed with a former partner.

His relationship with his new partner ended following the attack and he was given police bail with conditions not to contact him or go to her home.

He flouted these terms by going to visit her and then cutting off his electronic curfew monitoring tag and heading to the airport.

His solicitor Ian Whiteley explained to magistrates: “He was told by the complainant that she wasn’t supporting the prosecution and that it had been dropped.

“He wanted to end the relationship and booked a flight to go back to Tenerife and get away from the situation.

“He’s boarded the plane and that’s where he was arrested.

“He has pleaded guilty to this offence and been in custody since April 12.”

Mr Whiteley added that Goacher’s partner has an issue with alcohol and was under the influence at the time of the offence.

Magistrates heard that one of the reasons they left the Canaries was to get away from the culture of drinking and start afresh but Goacher believed that their relationship had become toxic.

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order with 25 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

They ordered him to pay £150 compensation to the victim as well as £85 prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge.