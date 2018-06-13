Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested in connection with posters urging people to ‘punish a Muslim’.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with an ongoing investigation into offensive communications.

The man from south Lincoln is currently being questioned at a West Yorkshire police station.

Hate-fuelled letters, sent to people in West Yorkshire and elsewhere in March, encouraged people to assault, torture and ‘butcher’ Muslims and ‘burn or bomb’ a mosque.

A spokesperson for the North East Counter Terror Unit said the main had been arrested on suspicion of three offences – sending a hoax noxious substance; sending letters/communications/articles conveying a threatening message and conspiring and soliciting to commit murder.

Searches have taken place at a residential property in south Lincoln and an office building in the city centre by Lincolnshire Police.

The spokesperson added: “We understand that people may be concerned following this activity. However, we would like to reassure communities that this activity is a result of an ongoing, intelligence-led investigation and was not in response to an immediate threat.”