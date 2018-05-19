Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police chase in Lockwood last night ended when the driver slammed into two other vehicles and tried to make off on foot.

An eyewitness described how up to 20 police officers then chased down and arrested the suspect, who was thought to have a knife.

He said one police car followed the speeding suspect down a narrow side street between Lime Street and North Street.

At a tight bend the suspect abandoned his car and fled on foot, only to be blocked by more officers.

The 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply, as well as suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

The witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, described the conclusion of the chase as 'pretty intense'.

He recalled: “I just heard a bang then followed by sirens at high speed going down that narrow street.

“One police car chased him down the side street - it’s a tight bend at the end and at high speed it’s tough.

“So he must have got it wrong, left his car to block the police in and tried to escape.”

The witness described how the pursuing officers were forced to brake quickly and continue the chase on foot.

But before long between 15 and 20 officers returned the driver to his car.

The witness added: “Other police vehicles must have come straight down North Street. It didn’t take that long to bring him back to the vehicle he abandoned.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed a man was arrested after a police chase in Lockwood last night.

He said: “Police attempted to stop a vehicle on North Street, Lockwood at 10.20pm on Friday May 18.

“The driver made off and the vehicle was then in collision with two other vehicles before stopping.

“Officers arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, possession of a bladed article and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.”